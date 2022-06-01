Kabul police arrest 150 alleged criminals within month

Kabul, June 1 Police in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul have arrested 150 people on charge of involvement in criminal activities over the past one month.

Confirming the "huge" arrest, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran on his Twitter account said the arrested individuals were involved in robbery, theft, murder and drug trafficking, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

All the arrested men have been sent to the central jail Pul-e-Charkhi for further investigation, Zadran said.

The Taliban-run administration has vowed to ensure law and order across the war-torn country.

