Kajol on her monochrome photos: 'People who like colour black have most colourful minds'

New Delhi, Aug 21 Actress Kajol, who is an avid social media user on Monday treated her fans with a glimpse of her new monochromatic photoshoot.

Taking to photo-sharing application Instagram, Kajol dropped a string of photos, in which she is seen wearing a gown with long sleeves. Her straight hair is left open, and she accessorised the look with a neck chain.

The black and white photos of Kajol shows her giving side poses, and she is looking graceful. She captioned the post as: “Psychology says people who like the colour black have the most colourful minds. What say you?”

Fans showered love on the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ fame actress and wrote: “Stunning”, “Wow”, “It's not for everyone... Kajol kills it in black gorgeous sexy and elegant”, “Wow beauty in black kajol my favt actress”, “Yaaaarrr tum kya hooo yaaarr.. I mean can't stop loving you!”, “#MONDAYMOTIVATION”.

On the work front, she was last seen as ‘Devyani’ in ‘Lust Stories 2’. She also starred in ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ which was a legal drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', Kajol's character faces the hardships of being a parent in a challenging situation. The journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal also reflects on the tough decisions a parent has to make for the betterment of their children. It is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's ‘The Good Wife’, directed by Suparn Verma.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’ in the pipeline.

