Kamala Harris calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Washington, July 25 In first public remarks on a foreign policy issue as the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday called for Israel and Hamas to agree on the ceasefire deal under negotiation.

"Let's get the deal done so we can get a cease-fire to end the war," Harris said in brief remarks to reporters after a meeting with the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Let's bring the hostages home, and let's provide much-needed relief to the Palestinian people."

It was unusual for the Vice-President to address reporters after a White House visit by a foreign leader. The President does it. But Washington D.C. is passing through an unusual changeover as President Joe Biden has ended his re-election bid and endorsed his Vice- President to take over the ticket, while he remains the President serving out the rest of his term which he will finish as a "lame duck" President after the November elections.

Harris' remarks were widely anticipated as her first on a foreign policy issue after taking over the Democratic presidential ticket. She hewed close to the Biden administration's line on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying she recognised Israel's right to defend itself but it was important how it did it, which was echoing a widely felt disquiet with the killings and devastation in Gaza.

