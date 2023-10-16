Kangana Ranaut is an impeccable fit for India's first aerial action film 'Tejas’

Mumbai, Oct 16 Kangana Ranaut's name stands out as a powerhouse of talent, fearlessness, and versatility. In 'Tejas,' an upcoming Hindi film that promises to be a tribute to the indomitable spirit of Indian Air Force pilots, the actress headlining the project is nothing short of perfect casting.

Kanagana is celebrated not only for her acting prowess but also for her incredible dedication to her craft. Her ability to embody diverse characters and breathe life into them is evident in her past performances.

From the feisty Rani in 'Queen' to the fierce Jhansi Ki Rani in 'Manikarnika,' she has demonstrated her ability to immerse herself in roles that demand resilience, and grit. The role of a fighter pilot in 'Tejas' is no different, as it demands a unique combination of mental fortitude and physical agility.

The fighter pilot's spirit is one of unparalleled courage. It's a world where individuals are trained to face the most challenging situations head-on, where success is often the result of split-second decisions.

'Tejas' promises to be a movie that salutes the brave women who defy the odds and shatter glass ceilings. With Kangana at the helm, this tribute is in capable hands, doing justice to the women who have chosen to soar in the skies.

As the trailer of 'Tejas' was released, Kangana's transformation into the character was nothing short of astounding, reflecting the rigorous training and preparation she underwent. Her presence on screen and the dialogues showcased in the trailer set the stage for a riveting cinematic experience.

