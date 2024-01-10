Kangana roots for Ankita Lokhande: Hope my friend wins but not at the cost of her marriage

Mumbai, Jan 10 Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ co-star Ankita Lokhande, who is a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ and shared that the media is attempting to break their family by creating a false story.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a snippet from the interview of Ankita’s mother-in-law, where she is seen talking about why she should lift the trophy.

The ‘Dhakad’ actress wrote: “Media doing their best to break their family, they won’t show @lokhandeankita’s saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha .. too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”

In the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house, Ankita and her husband have often been seen quarreling and fighting. The couple were seen even talking about divorce.

