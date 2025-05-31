Kanimozhi hails Indian diaspora in Latvia, says the world stands with India against terrorism

Riga [Latvia], May 31 : Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, who is leading Group 6 of the all-party Indian delegation to Latvia, lauded the Indian diaspora for their unity and support during a community event in Riga that featured the screening of a short film on Operation Sindoor.

Describing the film as a moving tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, Kanimozhi said the event reaffirmed the enduring bond between the diaspora and their homeland.

"It was a very heartwarming experience to see the Indian community and especially the film they had screened about Operation Sindoor. It was a tribute to the Indian army and military and for the great sacrifices they've done to protect our country," said Kanimozhi. "To see so many Indians come together and to say that we stand with India... it was a very moving experience."

Speaking about India-Latvia bilateral ties and the delegation's meetings in Riga, Kanimozhi said Latvia has always taken a strong stance for peace and against terrorism.

"There has been a very positive response from all the countries we've visited and Latvia specifically has always been a strong voice when it comes to world peace and talking against terrorism," she noted.

Kanimozhi also pointed out that Latvia is contesting a seat on the United Nations Security Council and has expressed a willingness to cooperate with India at multilateral platforms.

"They are a very strong voice in the European Union. Their promise to support India and to fight against terrorism is very important," she said.

She also welcomed Latvia's enthusiasm for strengthening bilateral ties with India in areas including trade and parliamentary cooperation.

"They're very happy that the Indian embassy has been established here. It was established three months ago, and they find that it is a very positive step," she added.

As the delegation prepares to depart for Spain on the final leg of its tour, Kanimozhi described the overall experience as deeply rewarding.

"The overall experience has been very gratifying and very positive. People understand that India has been subjected to cross-border terrorism time and again. Time has come to ensure accountability, and countries are prepared to stand with India to end terrorism," she said.

Other Members of the all-party Indian delegation in Latvia said that the international community and the Indian diaspora strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with India's stand against terrorism.

AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, part of Group 6 led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, said the patriotic sentiments of the Indian community in Latvia moved him. "I am amazed that Indians living here are so connected to India and PM Modi. They all said that the action taken by PM Modi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack was apt and was needed," he said.

He added that during meetings with Latvian parliamentarians and officials, there was a shared understanding of the need to combat terrorism globally. "They all said that they are with India and PM Modi in this fight against terrorism, and it's not just India's fight, but India is fighting for the entire world," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, who is also part of the delegation led by Kanimozhi, said the Pahalgam terror attack had evoked strong emotions across the Indian community. "The Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam pains all. Every Indian, wherever they are, has this resolve that terrorism cannot be tolerated. The world will not tolerate this misadventure of Pakistan," Gupta said.

The Kanimozhi-led delegation arrived in Latvia's capital, Riga. India's ambassador to Latvia, Namrata Kumar, welcomed them.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

