Karachi factory fire rages on for second day

Karachi [Pakistan], June 10 : A massive fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Landhi Export Processing Zone on Sunday morning, and could not be fully extinguished even after more than 35 hours, Geo News reported, citing official's statement.

The blaze spread rapidly due to chemicals and strong winds, engulfing nearby factories and damaging an adjacent clothing warehouse and a plastic manufacturing unit.

Although firefighters made significant progress, bringing the fire 70 per cent under control, as per Geo News.

Fire Officer Arif Mansoori stated that twelve fire brigade vehicles were engaged in the firefighting operation. He reported that flames were still present in various sections of all three factories and that fire personnel were continuously trying to extinguish the blaze.

According to Geo News, a fire has left one factory destroyed and another severely damaged, rendering it structurally unsafe. The exact cause of the blaze remains unclear.

At least five firefighters sustained injuries during the intense firefighting efforts. A large team of 20 fire tenders is participating in the operation.

The rescue officials said the injured Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) firemen were immediately shifted to the hospital. One of the injured was in critical condition, the officials added.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire broke out in the factory located in the Landhi Export Processing Zone in the early hours of the day. It spread rapidly and engulfed three other nearby factories due to the presence of combustible material there.

Last month, a garment factory near Murtaza Chowrangi in Landhi caught fire, destroying inventory worth millions of rupees.

The blaze erupted suddenly in a multi-storey factory, and the flames quickly intensified, prompting an immediate response from the police and rescue teams.

Firefighters used smoke injectors to ventilate the building and remove toxic fumes. After nearly three hours of continuous efforts, the fire was controlled.

