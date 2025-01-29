Karachi gas crisis deepens as families struggle amid rising costs, shortages

Karachi [Pakistan], January 29 : The ongoing gas load shedding in Karachi continues to disrupt daily life, with citizens increasingly frustrated by the limited supply and rising costs.

Residents from various neighborhoods have expressed growing dissatisfaction, highlighting the severe challenges brought on by the deteriorating situation.

One man shared that his family has been dealing with gas shortages for over a year. "Our kids skip breakfast. In order to avoid using costly and dangerous LPG cylinders, we have begged the government to supply gas for at least four hours every day," he stated.

Others expressed similar complaints, underlining that they are compelled to purchase LPG cylinders at exorbitant costs even if they pay monthly gas bills. "Even though there is no gas in our pipelines, we are still charged Pakistan currency (PKR) 700 each month. Another resident said, "I went to the gas office, but they dismissed our complaints."

The unpredictable gas supply is making it difficult for families to plan meals and do everyday tasks. "Gas only comes late at night, around 10 PM, and is gone by morning," one person said. Even making tea is impossible for those who leave for work or school at six in the morning.

The use of LPG cylinders has become a norm for many households, but it comes with its own set of challenges. "Keeping cylinders at home, especially with small children, is risky. Accidents can happen, and the government needs to take this seriously," another resident remarked.

The situation is also affecting commercial users. Many have switched to using cylinders to continue operations, but they are facing skyrocketing costs."For gas that we use, we get exorbitant bills. We can't continue to operate our company because the rates and taxes have risen," a store owner said.

People are calling on the government to address the issue immediately. "All we want is an answer. We would be less suffering if we had a gas supply for a few hours every day. Before this problem becomes worse, the authorities must take action," a local said.

