Karan Singh Grover looks fierce as Squadron Leader Taj in 'Fighter' poster

Mumbai, Dec 12 The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' on Tuesday unveiled the first fierce look of actor Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.

The teaser of 'Fighter' has already stormed the internet, capturing a thunderous response nationwide.

Taking to social media, Karan shared his first look in which we can see him perfectly stepping into the character of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign 'Taj', serving as the Squadron Pilot from the esteemed Air Dragons unit.

His portrayal enriches the character with a commanding presence exuding both fierceness and charisma.

Karan wrote: "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill Call Sign: Taj Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan".

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance.

The film promises an immersive narrative seamlessly intertwining adrenaline-pumping action and fervent patriotism, setting the stage for an unprecedented cinematic experience.

The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz.

'Fighter' will be released in the theaters on January 25, 2024.

