Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she wants to unfollow her BFF Karan Johar

Mumbai, Nov 15 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the reason why she wants to unfollow her closest friend Karan Johar on social media and it has everything to do with fashion!

Karan’s pout selfies and style has always been a point of talk but Kareena has a different opinion them.

Talking about the same, Kareena said, “I think these days, with that backdrop of your terrace, Balenciaga Sweatshirts and Givenchy and this and that you.”

“Everybody is going crazy. I am only firing him by sending messages saying, what are you doing? I am unfollowing you now if you continue this, your photoshoots from the top angle with those bada glasses.

The previous episodes featured Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan as guests.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor