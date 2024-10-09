Karnataka Governor hosts Maldivian President, First Lady; discusses strengthening India-Maldives ties

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 : Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Wednesday, informed a press release.

During the meeting, Governor Gehlot highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and the Maldives, noting President Muizzu's recent meetings with key Indian leaders, including the President, Vice President, and Prime Minister.

"These engagements have further solidified the cordial relations between our two nations," Gehlot said.

The Governor emphasised the Maldives' role in India's "Neighbourhood First" and Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) policies. He praised the currency swap agreement as a testament to the strong economic cooperation between the two countries and celebrated recent developments such as the launch of the RuPay card in the Maldives as well as the expansion of air connectivity and enhanced visa facilities.

"We are optimistic about the opening of an Indian consulate in Addu City, Maldives, and a Maldivian consulate in Bangalore. These initiatives will promote closer ties, especially in tourism," the Gehlot stated.

He further expressed his enthusiasm about the Muizzu's business delegation, noting that Bengaluru, could play a key role in deepening economic and commercial ties with the Maldives.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present there along with Minister MC Sudhakar, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Govindaraju, the release stated.

Suddharamaiah echoed Gehlot's sentiments, expressing pride in hosting the Maldivian delegation.

He remarked on the historical ties between Bangalore and the Maldives, noting that the First Lady had studied in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister further highlighted Karnataka's role as a global centre for IT, innovation, and startups, offering partnership opportunities with the Maldives in these areas.

"We look forward to strengthening our trade ties, particularly in promoting Karnataka's handloom and handicraft industries to the Maldivian tourism market," Siddaramaiah said.

He also underscored the state's rich cultural and natural diversity, inviting collaboration in educational and cultural exchanges.

In response, President Muizzu thanked the Indian government and Karnataka for their warm hospitality, expressing his desire to enhance cooperation, particularly in education and tourism, the release added.

He acknowledged the large number of Maldivian students in Karnataka and emphasised the importance of mutual development efforts in both nations.

The Maldives President arrived in India on Sunday on a five-day visit. Muizzu's visit to India has come upon the official invitation of President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the second time Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

