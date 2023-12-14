Karnataka's ‘Techceleration’ to boost IT sector

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 14 The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), an initiative of the Karnataka government, is set to host the 3rd edition of 'Techceleration', a flagship event spotlighting Karnataka's thriving IT, ESDM, and S and T sectors in the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HDB) cluster.

The event is scheduled to be held on Friday in Belagavi. It aims to unite global leaders, innovators, and promising startups, showcasing Karnataka's digital prowess with special focus on giving boost to the growth of IT sector in north Karnataka.

The exponential growth within the Hubballi-Dharwad-Belagavi (HDB) cluster has been instrumental in propelling Karnataka's economic landscape as it contributes significantly to the state's GDP.

The HDB cluster stands as a testament to Karnataka's status as a C-level tech hub, fostering an environment ripe for innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth. Moreover, it serves as a nucleus for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), catapulting Karnataka into a global sphere of technological excellence.

Techceleration 2023 will showcase cutting-edge products and ground breaking innovations, embodying the dynamic strides Karnataka's tech community is making.

The event signifies the state's commitment to pioneering technological advancement. The growth trajectory of this cluster epitomizes Karnataka's dedication to fostering technological advancement.

The event will feature updates on the Beyond Bengaluru Mission, milestones of the HDB Cluster, and addresses by eminent personalities shaping Karnataka's digital journey, including the Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge. Minister Kharge will felicitate companies set up in one last year in the HDB cluster and HDB BLUE funding-ready startups. The event will also witness the signing of MoUs along with product launches.

