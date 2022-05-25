Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik gets life term in terror funding case

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisone to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.The NIA had sought the death penalty before the Delhi court for Malik. The agency told Special Judge Praveen Singh in in-chamber proceedings that Malik was responsible for the Kashmiri exodus. Hours before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi was to pronounce his sentence in a terror funding case, Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik said he had been following Gandhian principles and non-violent politics.In view of Yasin Malik's sentencing, there was heavy police deployment at Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday.