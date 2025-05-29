Kathmandu braces for opposing rallies as ruling UML and Royalists set to hit streets, security beefed

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 : Kathmandu is bracing for two opposition rallies on Thursday, one led by the ruling CPN-UML and the other by the royalists as the nation marks Republic Day.

The Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) have called for a cultural parade from Bhrikutimandap to Ratnapark in celebration of Republic Day.

The rally is expected to be attended by party leaders, cadres, and artists showcasing cultural processions promoting the republican system. The rally has been routed through the venue where the royalists will be starting their indefinite protest starting today, calling for the restoration of the monarchy.

The royalist and Hindu nationalist parties, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and RPP-Nepal, along with over 45 other aligned organisations, have announced protests against the republic.

The main protest is being organised by the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of Monarchy, led by Navaraj Subedi. The committee has said that the protest will start from Shanti Batika near the iconic "Rani Pokhari" translated as Queen's Pond.

Although both sides have pledged peaceful rallies, tensions have risen following a controversial statement by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who claimed that Kathmandu would be "under UML's control" on Republic Day, prompting backlash from royalist leaders.

The royalist leaders had announced that the protest would be peaceful, but raised concerns over potential state suppression in light of the Prime Minister's remarks.

To manage potential unrest, authorities have prepared to deploy 4,500 security personnel throughout Kathmandu. Traffic disruptions and public inconvenience are expected in the core areas of the city.

In the wake of the possible conflict between the parties, the District Security Committee of Kathmandu has scheduled the programs at different times.

Kathmandu Chief District Officer (CDO) Rishiram Tiwari coordinated with Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden, who agreed to start the royalist event only after UML's program ends. Kathmandu Police Chief SSP Bishwa Adhikari stated that a security plan has been prepared in coordination with both parties.

Lingden confirmed to the CDO that the pro-monarchy program will commence in the afternoon and that preparations are being made accordingly. UML has also been instructed to conclude its event by the scheduled time.

