Kathmandu remains tense amid power tussle between two warring parties

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 : Nepal's capital Kathmandu remained tense on Thursday as clashes erupted between Yuwa Sangh and pro-monarch demonstrators and the police.

The Balkhu area, a main traffic intersection in the inner ring road of Kathmandu in the early hours of Wednesday witnessed clashes between the Yuwa Sangh- Youth wing of the opposition CPN-UML and the pro-monarch supporters led by businessman Durga Prasai.

The business figure of Nepal who has been in the business of medical services lately has been supporting the monarchy after a feud with Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The pro-monarch protesters also attacked the Yuwa Sangh youth wing members as they were passing through the area in a motorcycle rally. The youth wing of the opposition, CPN-UML also held a separate show of power at Tinkune of Kathmandu which was called to counter the show of power called by Prasai.

Earlier this year, Prasai accused Oli of investing and hiding money in off-shore accounts which was denied by the opposition supremo, challenging the former to produce proof.

During a protest on Thursday, Prasai reiterated his claims of off-shore-investment and saving by Nepali leaders including KP Sharma Oli and called on the incumbent Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal to step down and restore the monarchy.

As soon as Prasai concluded his speech a few hundred meters away from the main traffic-intersection, the demonstrators tried to hurl through the restricted zone chanting slogans demanding restoration of kingship and anti-republic slogans.

In response, police resorted to using water cannons and teargas to disperse the protestors which lasted for over half an hour. Nepal Police used dozens of rounds of tear gas to control the situation.

The situation further escalated as the protestors continued to pelt stones, bricks and water bottles on the police personnel. Prasai, a businessman has brought people from various districts of Nepal under his 'Nation, Nationality, Religion-Culture and Citizen Rescue Campaign.' Under the campaign, he aims to restore the monarchy system which was abolished back in 2008.

People who came to Kathmandu has been the victim of microfinance scam, and Prasai promised to waive the loan. Prasai has worked closely with Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and also the incumbent Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Relation between Prasai and Oli has soured lately with both making comments against each other.

As Prasai announced to hold a show of power on November 23, the youth union of CPN-UML led by KP Sharma Oli also announced to hold a counter-show-of-power which led to the clash between the two warring parties earlier on the day.

Prasai has been making claims to topple the current Nepal government and reinstate the monarchy and Hindu Kingdom. His supporters during the protest also raised pro-monarchy slogans against the republic system which Nepal adopted about a decade before.

With both parties announcing their Kathmandu-centric protest, the Kathmandu District Administration had imposed prohibitory orders at various locations including the area close to Singha Durbar - the administrative capital and Federal Parliament. Later, the Nepal PM's Residence and the President's Office also was added to the list of restricted areas.

The Kathmandu administration had allocated Tinkune and Balkhu as designated spaces for demonstration despite which Nepal's capital remained tense throughout the day.

