'KBC 15': Big B talks about eyebrow threading, says 'it's extremely painful'

New Delhi, Nov 8 Megastar and host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his wish to know how women endure so much pain while getting their eyebrows done, calling it an extremely painful process.

In the Diwali special week, roll over contestant Ipsita Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha continued her journey on the hot seat.

During the conversation, Big B said: " Ispita Das is from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. She works as an Administrative Officer. You are an Administrative Officer! l am scared of officers. Who knows when you might slam a new law on me? And l'Il be behind bars. Will you be doing that?”

The contestant replied: "No, sir. No way."

Amitabh said: "Look, I brought you to the hot seat with great difficulty. Don't send me to prison! Okay!"

Then, for the Rs 1,000 question, she was asked: "Which of these parts is normally threaded as a part of beauty treatment?"

The options given were -- ears, eyebrows, palms and fingers. The correct answer was eyebrows.

Amitabh went on to say, "Eyebrows. You thread them. It's extremely painful. All the women thread them."

The contestant replied: "Sir, no gain without pain. You have to endure pain if you want to look pretty."

The 'Sholay' actor said: "I'm sure you don't need to. You have naturally well shaped eyebrows. No, but the process...The ladies must be wondering how I know so much about it. You wrap a thread around the finger and pull the hair out. Is that correct?”

Everyone said "Yes" and laughed.

The actor then asked: "I wish to ask the women how they endure so much pain.” The contestant said: “Like I said earlier, there's no gain without pain."

Amitabh: "What did you gain?"

Contestant: "Your comments and compliments."

The actor concluded: "She has rightly been chosen as an Administrative Officer. She knows exactly what to say when."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

