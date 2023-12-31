Keke Palmer shares pictures from 'Palmer family vacation'

Los Angeles, Dec 31 Actress-singer Keke Palmer is celebrating her holidays with a tropical getaway. She recently shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos of a family vacation on her Instagram story.

In the first video, Palmer filmed her family sitting together at a dining room table, reports People magazine.

In front of them was a casserole dish, along with two other trays of food and a bag of Doritos. Near the end of the video, the actress zoomed in on two kids sitting behind her playing with toys.

"Palmer family vacation," she captioned the video. In the next Instagram Story she posted, Palmer snapped a selfie that showed her sitting outside on a balcony wearing a swimsuit, flashing a peace sign.

As per People, the actress posted more from the vacation on her Instagram Story, including a night-time selfie of herself out with friends, dancing to live music. Another post on her Instagram appeared to show her during the vacation, with her hair in braids, wearing a chic asymmetrical top with a single trap and layered necklaces, as she lip-synced along to a song.

Palmer has just celebrated her first Christmas with her son, Leodis "Leo" Adrellton, 10 months. On Instagram, the actress posted photos from a holiday-themed photoshoot featuring herself and Leodis, with the sweet images showing Palmer wearing an evening dress and her son sporting an adorable button-down with a festive bow-tie and hat.

"Happy Holidays! From my family, to yours", she wrote, adding: "He wouldn’t let me tuck his shirt in. And whatever he says goes."

The festive celebrations come amid legal battles with her ex, Darius Jackson, who earlier in December, filed a response to her request for a domestic violence restraining order filed against him. In the filing, He, in turn, alleged that during their relationship, Palmer was abusive towards him.

It followed a temporary restraining order that Palmer was awarded against Jackson in November. The actress has filed the documents on the grounds of domestic violence. At the time, Palmer was also temporarily granted sole custody of Leodis.

