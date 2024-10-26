Kenya to promote peace with Uganda, South Sudan through cultural festivals

Nairobi, Oct 26 Kenyan President William Ruto pledged to promote peace among communities along the country's borders with Uganda and South Sudan through cultural activities.

Ruto on Friday said that the country will host annual cultural activities that bring together the Turkana of Kenya, Toposa of South Sudan, and Karamajong of Uganda, communities that have for years fought over pasture and water, leading to killings on either side of the border.

"Through diverse cultural activities, we will promote peace and unity among the communities. This will help stop insecurity and foster cohesion," Ruto said at the Tobong'u Lore Cultural Festival in Kenyan's northwestern county of Turkana, which borders Uganda and South Sudan.

The conflicts between the pastoralist communities have been worsened by the climate crisis, which has increased animal theft to replenish those who died due to drought, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ruto said the Kenyan government will annually invest 49 million shillings (about $380,000) into the festival and reach out to neighboring countries.

He added that the festival will unite neighbouring communities, both within and outside the country's borders, ensuring that they embrace each other's diversity.

The president said the festival will serve as a model for future cross-border efforts to promote understanding and create opportunities for cultural exchange.

Turkana County is regarded as the "cradle of mankind" as it is an archeological site where remains of the early man were discovered.

Ruto announced that his government will build a museum and a science park in Turkana, one of the country's most arid regions, to promote research and attract tourists seeking to study the home of humanity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor