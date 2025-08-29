Kerala–EU conclave to give boost to blue economy roadmap

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 Kerala is stepping up efforts to position itself as a global hub in the blue economy, with the state government announcing a two-day conclave in partnership with the European Union (EU) on September 18 and 19 at The Leela Kovalam, here.

The event, titled "Blue Tides -- Two Shores, One Vision", will bring together EU diplomats, global experts, and Indian policymakers to forge long-term collaborations in fisheries, aquaculture, marine infrastructure, and ocean-based industries.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the conclave is the first of its kind in India, aimed at creating a global model for sustainable development while ensuring thriving coastal communities.

"Blue economy is the strength and the promise of our nature. This conclave will unite global expertise and local innovation to modernise fisheries, promote aquaculture, enhance skills, and unlock investment opportunities," he added.

The EU delegation will be led by Ambassador Herve Delphin, along with ambassadors from 20 European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Austria.

The conclave's agenda includes plenary talks, thematic discussions, and networking on topics such as marine logistics, coastal tourism, renewable marine energy, green technologies, and startup innovation.

Kerala's unique maritime traditions and socio-cultural linkages with the sea will also be showcased, presenting the state as a vibrant hub for European investment.

The Minister's announcement comes close on the heels of his five-day visit to France, where he represented Kerala at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice and visited ports and harbours across French cities.

Soon after his visit, Minister Cherian then told IANS that the exposure opened new possibilities for Kerala's fisheries sector.

"What I saw in France was inspiring. Sailing attracts massive tourist inflows there. With our lakes, rivers, and coastline, Kerala too can develop sailing as a niche tourism product," he said.

As part of the upcoming conclave, the state plans to explore EU assistance for setting up a sailing school in partnership with the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), along with academic tie-ups and a boat show to showcase Kerala's maritime potential.

With groundwork already completed through two rounds of talks with EU officials, the Kochi conclave is expected to set the stage for a new era of global partnerships in Kerala's blue economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor