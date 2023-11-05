'KH234': Kamal Haasan shares picture with Mani Ratnam

Chennai, Nov 5 Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Indian 2’, Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan (also known as Ulaganayagan) has shared a picture of himself with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam on the set of their upcoming film tentatively titled as ‘KH234’.

Collaborating together 36 years after their work on the 1987 Tamil classic ‘Nayakan’, the two maestros were seen talking together and smiling in what looks like a promo for the film.

Taking to the X handle of his production company Raaj Kamal International, Ulaganayagan shared the picture and wrote: "Two visionaries aligned to a singular vision of elevated artistry. #KH234 #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan #HBDKamalSir #HBDUlaganayagan”

As the ‘Vikram’ actor’s birthday draws near on November 7, more details on this untitled feature are expected though both Ulaganayagan and Mani Ratnam have been tight-lipped on any details so far.

The megastar announced the shooting of the film on October 27 on X, and wrote: "Unified forces of Indian Cinema, let the celebration begin!"

The makers have already announced some details in regards to the technical team of the much-awaited project. While AR Rahman will score the music, cinematography will be handled by Ravi K Chandran and editing is by A Sreekar Prasad.

Currently working on the vigilante-thriller film ‘Indian 2’ scheduled for a 2024 release, the two are collaborating with production houses Lyca Productions and DMK politician Udhaiyanidhi Stalin’s own production company Red Giant Movies, with Anirudh Ravichander once again lending his musical talents after his work in ‘Jailer’, ‘Jawan’, and most recently in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast, which apart from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan includes actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Sunil Grover and Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, among others in pivotal roles.

Most recently, Kamal Haasan had a small cameo in Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller flick ‘Leo’. In addition, he will also be starring in superstar Prabhas’ upcoming Tamil film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Dulquer Salmaan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy.

