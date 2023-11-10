Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar heads UAE delegation for preparatory meetings for Arab League Summit

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 10 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in preparatory meetings for the emergency Arab League Summit, which will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Riyadh under the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Summit will discuss the escalated conflict in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and the Arab nations efforts. Foreign Ministers reviewed the draft agenda for the Summit, which will be presented to the leaders during their meetings. (ANI/WAM)

