Khalistani Group Threatens ‘Siege’ of Indian Consulate in Vancouver on September 18

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a US-based Khalistani outfit, announced a "siege" at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Canada on Thursday, September 18. The group threatened to take over the Indian consulate and asked Indo-Canadians planning a routine visit to the consulate to choose another date.

The pro-Khalistani outfit has released a poster showing the new Indian High Commissioner, Dinish Patnaik, with a target on his face. In a statement, the group accused Indian consulates of running a spy network and surveillance targeting Khalistanis.

Babbar Khalsa affiliates have declared a "Siege" of the Indian consulate in Vancouver 🇨🇦



It asks common people to avoid the area around the consulate during this "Siege" pic.twitter.com/y0NQuvM8JX — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) September 16, 2025

"Two years ago -- 18 September 2023 -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament that the Indian agents' role was under investigation in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," the statement said.

Also Read | Illinois Shooting: 3, Including Suspect, Shot Dead Near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn.

"Two years on, Indian Consulates continue to run spy network and surveillance targeting Khalistan Referendum campaigners," it added.

According to the group, the threat was so grave that the RCMP had offered "Witness Protection" to Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who assumed leadership of the Khalistan Referendum campaign after Nijjar's death.