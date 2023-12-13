Khalistan's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Behind the Lok Sabha Parliament Security Breach?

A substantial security breach happened in the Lok Sabha, causing panic among Members of Parliament in the lower house on December 13. Following this incident, speculations are made linking it to the Khalistan movement. Notably, these speculations gained traction as the occurrence coincided with a threat made by the leader Gurpantwant Singh Pannun, who had warned of an attack on the Indian Parliament on or before December 13. The timing of the security breach in Lok Sabha heightened concerns about potential connections to the Khalistan movement and raised questions about the nature and motivations behind the breach.

However, these are just assumptions as no connections has yet been established between the wednesday's incident and Pannun's threat earlier this month. Earlier, reported by India Today on December 6, Pannu had stated that he will shake the very foundations of Parliament on or before 13th of December. He made the statement shortly after authorities uncovered a purportedly thwarted plan to assassinate him within the United States.

December 13 is also marked as the 22nd anniversary of parliaments attcak by terrorist in 2001 which is linked to the terrorist groups in Pakistan.