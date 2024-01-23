"Khamma Ghani, Rajasthan": UNGA President arrives in Jaipur as part of 5-day-long India visit

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23 : United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis arrived in Jaipur to a traditional welcome as a part of his 5-day-long India visit on Tuesday.

"khmmaa ghnnii, Rajasthan," the UNGA President wrote on X, upon reaching the north-western state of Rajasthan today.

'Khamma' means 'Greetings' and 'Ghani' means 'a lot', and it is a traditional greeting used in Rajasthan.

"Thank you for the very warm welcome!" he wrote alongside a picture.

https://x.com/UN_PGA/status/1749644122003062886?s=20

In Jaipur, the UNGA President also met Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

"On his arrival at City Palace, Jaipur, today, President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, were heartily welcomed and felicitated," the deputy CM of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, wrote on X.

During the discussions on various international and contemporary issues, the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations praised India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Diya Kumari.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi for the G-20 countries summit, which took place under India's chairmanship, Diya Kumari said, adding that Francis also lauded India's help to many countries around the world during the COVID epidemic.

Notably, Dennis Francis is visiting India from January 22-26 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Francis, on Monday paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in Delhi.

India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.

In his role as the president of the UN General Assembly, Francis laid a wreath at the memorial, signifying the acknowledgement of the international community of the Mahatma's enduring impact on peace, non-violence and human rights.

On his arrival on Monday morning, Francis expressed his happiness amid the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, saying he was looking forward to discussing the peace and progress of the country.

The UNGA President said, "Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'.

"Namaste, Bharat! Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" the UNGA president posted from his official X handle.

Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit during which he would focus on advancing the India-UN ties.

The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.

During his visit, Francis is slated to visit Mumbai as well. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the memorial in honour of the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks.

His engagements in Mumbai will include a visit to the National Stock Exchange and an address on New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism organized by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), according to the MEA release.

On January 26, the concluding day of his visit, Francis will participate as a state guest at the Republic Day Parade in Maharashtra.

The UNGA President's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen ties with the UN in general and the General Assembly in particular, which is considered to be the most representative organ of the world body.

Discussions during his visit would revolve around India's call for reforms at the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to make it more equitable and representative with a view to enhancing the representation of developing countries.

