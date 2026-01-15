"Killing in Iran is stopping, no plans for executions," says Trump amid protests

Washington DC [US], January 15 : Amid rising tensions and protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) informed that "the killing in Iran is stopping" and that "there are no plans for executions."

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a signing ceremony, Trump said, "We were told that the killing in Iran is stopping. and there are no plans for executions or an execution. I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about it."

Trump's remarks come amid unrest and growing international focus on the developments. Iran has also formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an official letter circulated by Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN on Wednesday.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 20th day on Wednesday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.

Meanwhile, Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, the New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Further, the Iranian Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strongly worded statement on the decision by the United States to withdraw from key global bodies and the "imposition of unfair tariffs", saying that Washington's decisions have pushed the world towards a breakdown of global norms.

The Iranian Embassy claimed that these policies would have implications for all countries, irrespective of their size or economic power.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said, "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor