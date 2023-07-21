Kim Kardashian goes all out creep mode in new teaser of 'American Horror Story' Season 12
Los Angeles, July 21 Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has gone all out horror mode in the new teaser for 'American Horror Story' Season 12, where she acts like a demented cyber-ghost or something.
The teaser then proceeds to show faceless figures moving as one in a circle amid ominous images of a cradle and carriage. Filled with some spooky dance and at the end cradling a baby like a bride of Dracula, Kardashian's look is similar to what would happen if a bride of Dracula went all modern day steam-punk.
In the teaser, the reality TV star is seen donning a haunting black gown, complete with long white locks and a creepy stare as she holds a baby, with a creepy version of the famous 'Rock-A-
The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is partly based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel 'Delicate Condition', which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.
Back in April, when talking to 'The Hollywood Reporter' about Kim's appearance in the show, co-creator of 'AHS', Ryan Murphy said: "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family."
"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."
Unlike previous iterations of 'AHS', Season 12 will have a slightly different take as it adapts the source material with greater accuracy.
Another different thing will be that 'AHS 12' will mark the reality star's first acting role in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009's 'Disaster Movie', Tyler Perry's 'Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor', ‘CSI: NY’ and played herself in 'How I Met Your Mother'.
