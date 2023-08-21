Kin of Karnataka family found dead in US meet CM Siddaramaiah, request to bring back bodies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21 : Three members of an expatriate Indian family, hailing from the Davanagere district of Karnataka, were found dead at their residence in Baltimore, Marlyand, US under suspicious circumstances. With little information reaching their families in Karntaka the relatives of this family met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and requested him to help bring the dead bodies to Davangere.

The Chief Minister directed Deputy Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal to provide necessary assistance.

A few days back, there was an incident reported in Baltimore US, where 3 persons, from Karnataka, were found dead in a house.

The deceased were identified as a 37-year-old techie Yogesh H Nagarajappa, his wife 37-year-old Prathiba Y. Amarnath and their 6-year-old son Yash Honnal.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that suspect Yogesh H Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton said Saturday morning, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” The Baltimore Sun quoted Shelton saying.

Police officials said, “Homicide is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and more information may be released later once it becomes known,” as per The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in the US state of Maryland.

Meanwhile, the parents of the boy said that the couple and their child did not seem to have any problems. The parents of the boy said that they had spoken with the couple a week back and everything seemed to be fine.

"They had no issues as we saw. They married 9 years ago. From that moment they were there in America, his wife was from Bengaluru. Our second son was informed by the police. We don't have any information about the death or what happened. We are requesting the state govt and the central govt to help us to bring back the bodies," the parents said.

"Our son was in Germany before, then he got married and the couple were settled in the US. We have these photos which we took when they came to India. Our only request is to bring back bodies. We don't have any information even after 3-4 days" the parents added.

