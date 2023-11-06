King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 6 : The visiting Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.

PM Modi received the King of Bhutan and the two were seen engaging in a conversation.

The Bhutan King, who arrived in Assam on November for an official 8-day visit to India is accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan.

Further, he is also slated to travel to Maharashtra.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors."

Earlier, this April the Bhutanese king had visited India and met with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

A day ago, he was called on by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who affirmed India's support for the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan.

During their meeting, the Bhutanese King also shared his experience of visiting Assam.

Taking to X, EAM shared about the meeting saying, "Privilege to call on His Majesty, the King of Bhutan shortly after his arrival in New Delhi. Pleased to hear about the experience of his first visit to Assam. India supports the vision of sustainable transformation of Bhutan under His Majesty's guidance."

The Bhutan King's visit to India would foster the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"His Majesty the King of Bhutan warmly received by EAM @DrSJaishankar upon his arrival in New Delhi. His Majesty is on an official visit to India. The visit will further strengthen close bonds of friendship and cooperation with a valued partner," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on X.

