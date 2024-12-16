"King Wangchuck's hospitality reinforce special bond between Bhutan, India": Assam CM Sarma

Thimphu [Bhutan], December 16 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during his three-day official visit to Bhutan thanked King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, for attending the Advantage Assam roadshow and said that Wangchuck's hospitality reinforces the special bond that ties the people of Bhutan and India.

Accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chief Minister expressed his commitment to strengthening the region's ties. The visit, at the invitation of Bhutan's Royal Government, also includes Sarma's participation in Bhutan's 117th National Day celebrations.

Sharing a post on X, Sarma wrote, "I am deeply honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who graced the #AdvantageAsssam roadshow. His Majesty's warmth and hospitality reinforce the special bond that ties the wonderful people of Bhutan and India!"

In another post, he wrote, "Thank you for the warm embrace and affection H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan."

Sarma further said that he and his wife Riniki were mesmerised by the display of Assam's culture in Bhutan's capital Thimphu.

"Riniki and I were absolutely mesmerised by the heart touching display of Assam's culture in Thimphu. Nothing gives me greater joy than to see our great culture going beyond Bharat's frontiers," Sarma wrote on X.

Notably, earlier in the day, Sarma, accompanied by his wife arrived in Thimphu for a three-day official visit. He will also participate in the grand celebration of Bhutan's 117th National Day.

The couple was welcomed at the airport by Bhutan's Foreign Minister, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

"Just landed in Thimphu, Bhutan. Thankful to H.E. Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for welcoming Riniki and me at the airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat's ties with this beautiful nation during my three-day visit," Sarma posted on X.

According to a statement from Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Himanta Biswa Sarma is visiting Bhutan at the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The visit is scheduled from December 16 to 19.

This marks the first official visit to Bhutan by the Chief Minister of Assam.Bhutan and Assam share a warm, historic bond of friendship and neighbourly ties. This visit is expected to further strengthen these relations, fostering closer connections between Bhutan and the Indian state of Assam.

