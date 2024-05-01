'KNOW BJP initiative': JP Nadda, Jaishankar hold meeting with representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Under the 'KNOW BJP initiative', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the party headquarters with the representatives of eighteen political parties from 10 countries.

EAM Jaishankar also shared details of the meeting with representatives of several political parties and said that he is confident that their visit to India will contribute to a better understanding of India's robust democratic processes.

"Joined @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and ministerial colleague @AshwiniVaishnaw

ji in welcoming representatives of political parties this evening in New Delhi. Confident that their visit to India will contribute to a better understanding of our robust democratic processes," EAM posted on X.

This comes as the representatives arrived in India on the invitation of the BJP to get first-hand experience and insights into the party's election campaign.

In the meeting, the delegation was briefed about the BJP's election campaign strategies along with the overall Electoral process.

The participating political parties include Australia's Liberal Party, Vietnam's Communist Party of Vietnam, Bangladesh's Awami League, Israel's Likud Party, Uganda- National Resistance Movement, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi and Russia's United Russia Party.

Additionally, two Sri Lankan parties, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and United National Party are also participating in the BJP initiative.

Representatives of Mauritius's Militant Socialist Movement, Mauritius Labour Party, Mauritian Militant Movement, Parti Mauricien Social Democrate, Nepal's Nepali Congress, Janamat Party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have also arrived in India to experience the ongoing BJP's election campaign for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

