Knowing exact cause so early will be hazarding guess: Former IAF official on Iran President's chopper crash

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Mahesh Upasani said that the team which will conduct an inquiry to find the cause of the incident will look into all aspects on whether it is human error, technical error, bad weather or a conspiracy theory.

However, he noted that knowing the exact cause of the chopper crash so early would be a hazarding guess.

In an interview with ANI, Upasani said, "As per the reports that came in yesterday, there was a statement given by the Iranian authorities that it was because of the bad weather, the helicopter has probably crashed. But, whichever team is going to inquire into knowing the cause of the crash will look into all the aspects which could be human error, which could be technical error or technical glitches, bad weather and even a conspiracy theory can't be ruled out at this stage. But, knowing the exact cause so early, will be hazarding a guess."

He also spoke about the weather conditions of the place through which the helicopter carrying Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials was passing. He noted that the weather was foggy and there were dense forests and rains in the area which is a concoction that gives rise to conditions where the visibility drops very fast.

Asked about the terrain where the helicopter carrying Raisi and other officials were supposed to fly, Mahesh Upasani responded, "This aircraft had got airborne from the Azerbaijan border where the president was inaugurating a dam. It had nine people on board and none of them survived. And the departure place weather was good and the destination weather was good."

"The helicopter, probably in the east Azerbaijan area of Iran, encountered bad weather. Those who have flown in this area have said that the weather is very treacherous. The terrain is treacherous. It is mountainous terrain. The weather was foggy and there were rains and this dense forest. This is a concoction that gives rise to conditions where the visibility drops very fast and the clouds ...very fast. So it's very difficult to predict the in-route weather in such areas," he added.

Retired IAF official called it very difficult for the pilot to judge where the land ends or where the mountain starts in case the visibility drops during the journey.

Asked whether the helicopter might have hit the mountain or some of the things, he stated, "Yes, as I said, it's a very dangerous concoction. Bad weather, fog, rains, dense forest, hilly and mountainous terrain. So it's very difficult in case the visibility drops all of a sudden, it's very difficult for the pilot to judge where the land ends, where the mountain starts, which are the gaps, etc."

Stressing that aircraft which fly senior dignitaries have best possible equipment to keep them safe, Mahesh Upasani said, "The helicopters and the aircraft which fly such senior dignitaries of a country usually have the best possible equipment to keep them safe. But as I said, when accidents happen, they happen. It's a mixture of human error, technical error, weather, everything put together. Even a conspiracy theory can't be ruled out at this stage. But, it'll be hazarding a guess, what exactly is the cause of the crash."

Iranian state media earlier today confirmed the deaths of 63-year-old Raisi, his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and seven others in Sunday's helicopter crash in the mountainous region of the country's East Azerbaijan province.

The Iranian President was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions yesterday afternoon.

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash were transported to Tabriz city in Iran, state media reported on Monday, citing the Red Crescent.

The head of the Islamic Republic Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir Hossein Kolivand, said in a televised statement today that the large-scale search and rescue operation for Raisi and other officials concluded as their bodies were sent to a place in Iran's East Azarbaijan province where they will be buried.

Earlier today, Iranian state media IRNA shared drone footage shot by the Red Crescent showing the wreckage of the crashed helicopter. News outlet Tasnim, which is affiliated with the country's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, reported that Raisi's funeral will be held tomorrow in Tabriz.

Earlier today, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced five days of national mourning in Iran, according to Press TV. Khamenei declared the same in a message on Monday, and stated that he received the "bitter news" of the death of his "companions with great sorrow."

"Dear Raeisi did not know fatigue," Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that the Iranian nation lost a sincere and valuable servant in this tragic incident, according to Press TV.

According to Article 131 of the Constitution, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber assumes managing the executive branch, the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged Mokhber to arrange to elect a new president within a maximum of 50 days in cooperation with the other two heads of the three branches of the government.

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri Kani is appointed as Iran's acting foreign minister, following the death of Hossein Amirabdollahian. He has served as Iran's deputy foreign minister since September 2021.

