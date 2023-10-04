‘Koffee with Karan’ to return with season 8 with more coffee & jazz

Mumbai, Oct 4 The spiciest talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ is returning for its 8th season with a heady mix of dopamine induced coffee and lots of well, Karan being Karan.

The teaser for the new season was unveiled on Wednesday, and it’s as self-aware as it could get with show host Karan Johar confessing of having boring conversations on the show during its last edition with “nepo” kids. He also thinks of “inviting” cricketers in the teaser but quickly decides against it considering the controversy it unleashed when Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul graced the show.

The teaser shows two versions of Karan, one is Karan the talk show host and the second is his conscience or rather “Konscience” who roasts him throughout the course of the teaser over his choice of guests and the show and the content that he puts out there.

This time around, the chat will be edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations.

This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles.

Talking about the new season, director and show anchor, Karan said: “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch."

He further mentioned: “Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan Season 8”

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is set to drop on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

