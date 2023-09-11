Kolkata artists making idols of Hindu gods for upcoming festive season in Nepal

Lalitpur [Nepal], September 11 : A team that arrived in Nepal's Lalitpur a month ago from India's Kolkata are working continuously to make idols of Hindu gods and goddesses with the onset of festive season in Nepal.

The team arrived in Lalitpur a month ago along with a lorry laden with soil from the Ganges and is making idols of deities which are in high demand in the Himalayan Nation.

Talking to ANI, one of the artists, Dipak Haldar said, “We came here (Lalitpur) from Kolkata. We are making the idols from the soil of Ganges and we are offering all kinds of idols as per the need of the customers. We are capable of making the idols regardless of the number. Idols of the deities are ready to be transported. Idols of Durga, Ganesh Laxmi, Kali, Saraswati, Durga, Ram-Sita, Radha-Krishna and others are available here.”

Leasing a plot of land for a few months, the team of Haldar these days is busy making the idols of Bishwokarma Baba as the day to worship the metallurgies is just a week away. The team is speeding up work to make and sell about 160 idols of gods and goddesses as the festive season is approaching.

Bishwokarma is also the official builder of all godpaces. As per Hindu mythologies Vishwakarma, the designer of all the flying chariots of the gods and goddesses also designed and made weapons for them.

In Mahabharata, the world’s biggest epic, he is described as the lord of the arts, executor of a thousand handicrafts, the carpenter of gods, most eminent of artisans, the fashioner of all ornaments and a great and immortal god.

There is a tradition of celebrating Bishwokarma pooja on the ninth day of the Dashain festival, Navami in Nepal. As well, some celebrate Bishwokarma pooja on Dipawali too.

It is a worship and tribute to all those who invented the technology. It is a salutation to all who worked in the field of physics for the betterment of people. Lord Biswakarma has four hands, wears a crown, wears lots of gold jewellery, and holds a water pot, a book, a noose and craftsman tools in his hands.

Bishwokarma pooja is regarded as a resolution time for workers and craftsmen to increase productivity and gain divine inspiration for creating novel products. The celebration generally is done within the factory premises or shop floor, office or workshops.

All the machinery is worshipped along with the worship of Bishwokarma. People worship their vehicles along with machinery. Red and white cloth and holy treads are offered to machinery and vehicles. Picture of Bishwokarma is taken out in procession in many parts of Nepal after the pooja is over.

People installed pictures of lord Bishwokarma at the corners of Crossroads and put statues and idols of him on corners of the streets. Puja is also associated with the custom of flying kites. This occasion in a way also marks the start of the festive season that lasts till Dipawali.

Soon after the observance of Bishwokarma Pooja on the 18th of August, 2023, the Ganesh Chaturthi- the birthday of the Hindu god with the head of an elephant- Lord Ganesh is a few days away. Devotees have placed their order for idols of elephant-headed Hindu gods in advance as it is made only on the basis of orders.

Right after the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh the Himalayan Nation will indulge in the fortnight festival of Dashain when the goddess Durga is worshipped seeking blessings and good fortunes. Artists go briskly to prepare idols of Durga idols which come in sets of about one dozen gods taking up to a week to ready a set.

The team of Haldar has sleeved up to supply the Nepali market with the Bengali style Idols this festive season. The team which has come to Nepal for a very brief time- till Diwali which is about two months ahead has brought all required materials from Calcutta.

“India and Nepal have a close relationship; both countries have shared religion of Hinduism which dragged us up to here. Nepal generally worship gods in the form of statues rather than made with soil so we thought of bringing on the Indian culture of making idols of gods using soil,” Raja Hazra, another artist and member of the team from Calcutta, India told ANI.

