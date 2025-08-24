KP government launches salary deduction scheme to support flood victims

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 24 : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a relief effort for flood victims by deducting salaries from public and semi-government employees, ARY News reported.

This initiative aims to provide much-needed support to the regions affected by the recent monsoon floods, which have not only claimed hundreds of lives but also severely damaged infrastructure.

The salary deduction will commence from the August 2025 payroll, and the amount deducted will vary based on the employee's grade level. Officers in Grade 17 and above will contribute two days' worth of their basic salary, while employees in Grades 1 to 16 will donate one day's pay.

According to ARY News, the salary deduction in KP applies to all government, semi-government, and private sector employees.

The decision was made during a recent cabinet meeting, where the authorities emphasised the urgent need to assemble resources for the displaced families.

The collected funds will be utilised to provide essential services, including temporary shelter, food supplies, and medical support, to the people affected by the flood, as per ARY News.

The floods have devastated multiple districts in KP, including Battagram, Bajaur, and Mansehra, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

According to the official figures, the weather caused over 368 fatalities, 182 injuries, and damage to more than 1,300 homes and 100 schools.

The provincial initiative of salary deduction in KP complements federal efforts, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet also promising one month's salary to support KP flood victims.

The Finance Department stated that this collective effort shows a shared promise to speed up recovery and make sure that families in need get help quickly.

Relief efforts are being organised with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which has sent medical teams, food, and tents to the areas most affected.

