Kubota Corporation to invest ₹2,000 crore in Haryana after CM Nayab Saini's Osaka meeting to boost agricultural manufacturing and jobs

Osaka [Japan], October 8 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated he held detailed discussions with senior officials of Kubota Corporation at their tractor plant in Osaka regarding potential investments and opportunities for technical collaboration in the agricultural equipment manufacturing sector in Haryana.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Saini said, "Held detailed discussions with senior officials of Kubota Corporation at their tractor plant in Osaka regarding potential investments and opportunities for technical collaboration in the agricultural equipment manufacturing sector in Haryana."

"I am pleased to share that Kubota Corporation has announced an investment of ₹2,000 crore in partnership with Escorts," he said.

"This significant investment will further strengthen Haryana's industrial and agricultural sectors, bring cutting-edge agricultural technologies to the State and create substantial employment opportunities for our youth," Saini added.

The announcement came as part of Saini's ongoing official visit to Japan, which aims to attract foreign investment and promote global industrial activities in Haryana.

A day earlier, on October 7, Saini inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion at the World Expo 2025, being held in Osaka, where he emphasised that the state played a vital role in India's overall development.

He stated that Haryana constitutes only 1.34 per cent of India's total geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population. Despite this, the small state had proven to be a major engine of India's economic growth.

Haryana ranked second in the country and first in North India in providing logistics facilities to industries. Offices of 400 Fortune companies were located in Gurugram, Haryana.

He said every second car running on India's roads was manufactured in Haryana, which also produced 52 per cent of the country's tractors.

Haryana ranked second in contributing to the Central Foodgrain Pool and remained the state that had won the maximum number of medals in the Olympics and other international sports competitions.

Saini said Haryana was a major hub for automobiles, IT, and other industries, and was well-connected with advanced communication facilities, developed industrial estates, wide highways, expressways, rail networks, and metro rail systems.

Every district in the state was connected to a national highway. He also highlighted that every village in the state was electrified and that adequate facilities for drinking water and irrigation were available.

The Chief Minister stated that the Haryana Government had developed an ecosystem to facilitate Ease of Doing Business, thereby accelerating industrial growth and strengthening entrepreneurs' trust in the government.

He added that as a result of various incentive schemes, Haryana had become the first choice for both domestic and international investors.

A high-level delegation led by Saini is accompanying him on the visit to Japan.

On the second day of the visit, the Chief Minister and the delegation travelled from Tokyo to Osaka on board the renowned Shinkansen-Osaka Bullet Train, which is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, safety standards, and operational excellence.

The delegation included Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce, Rao Narbir Singh.

During the journey, Saini said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was also moving forward towards a rapid transportation revolution.

He noted that under the Central Government's "Viksit Bharat" initiative, a high-speed train corridor was being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which would be India's first bullet train project.

Saini said travelling on Japan's Shinkansen Bullet Train was an inspiring experience and added that soon, citizens in India would also enjoy such fast, safe, and comfortable travel.

He said Haryana, along with the rest of India, would draw inspiration from Japan's experience and technical expertise to improve its transportation systems.

