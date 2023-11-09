Kunwar Amar to go green this Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actor Kunwar Amar, who is known for his stint in ‘Dance India Dance’, ‘Nach Baliye 5’, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, among others, shared his Diwali plans this year, saying he will be celebrating it with his family, adding that it will be very special.

Kunwar, who is currently seen in ‘Anupamaa’, says that Diwali means family time. He shared that this year will be special as he has not been able to spend much time with his family due to work commitments and is looking forward to it.

“So my Diwali plans are just like every year, I always celebrate Diwali with my family in my hometown because Diwali, for me, without family is just not Diwali. The biggest change this year is that I am going home with a lot of happiness and positivity as after a very long time me and my family are going to sit together and watch me on television. So yes, it’s going be a very special Diwali,” said the ‘Naamkaran’ actor.

He further shared: “It’s sad that our carelessness has made us reach a level where we have polluted the air so much and it’s very dangerous for our upcoming generation. So just like everyone this year, I am going to reduce all the firecrackers in my house and also use the green firecrackers for the kids in the house.”

“Well, when it comes to shopping, I always only shop for my family. It’s a different joy for me to buy things for my family, parents and the kids in the house, I think it’s one of the things that brings a lot of joy and peace for me,” he said.

Revealing more about his festivities plans, Kunwar said: “Helping my mom while she makes sweets and namkeen on Diwali was always my favourite thing and now I help my bhabhis to do the same. I feel these small things keep me deeply connected with your family and bring a lot of personal connection and joy.

“And of course, it doesn’t matter how much I try to follow my diet, I cannot avoid the gulab jamun that mom makes. It’s my guilty pleasure,” he said.

Talking about Dhanteras, he shared: “Well, on this Dhanteras, I'm definitely going to buy some gold and silver. My mom always does the same so I follow her footsteps. Apart from that, I'm going to buy some electronics goods for my house in Mumbai as it’s been a while since I have made any purchase.”

“I love wearing Indian traditional clothes on every festival and specially on Diwali. But this year, it will be different. I am going to keep it simple and use that money to help the poor people to provide them with some food,” he concluded.

