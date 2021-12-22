Kushinagar -Jammu flights to begin soon

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 22 Flights from Kushinagar airport for Jammu will start soon.

A.K. Dwivedi, director, Kushinagar International Airport, said that the flight would be started with a 70-seater aircraft and later a Boeing plane will be used if the number of passengers increase.

Around 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh and west Bihar will be benefited with the new flight as, apart from people in the army, devotees going to Vaishno Devi will also be able to reach Jammu in less time.

"The discussions between Airport Authority of India and air service provider companies are in the last phase and the flight for Jammu may start in February," said Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, the flight for Mumbai from Kushinagar has been postponed since December 19 due to the weather conditions and less number of passengers. Spice Jet is planning to restart the flights for Mumbai around the festival of Holi.

The Kushinagar airport, the state's third international airport after two international airports in Lucknow and Varanasi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.

The first domestic flight from Kushinagar international airport took off on November 26 and SpiceJet has started operating flights on Delhi-Kushinagar-Delhi route for four times a week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor