Kyiv comes under drone-missile attack for first time in 73 days

Kyiv, Nov 13 Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday morning as Russia launched a combined attack with missiles and drones against the city for the first time in 73 days, local authorities reported.

The attack, which lasted for more than two hours, involved cruise and ballistic missiles and combat drones, the Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement.

Air defences intercepted several ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as about 10 drones over Kiev, with no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

However, a 48-year-old man was injured, and a warehouse caught fire from the debris of the intercepted projectiles in the Kyiv region, said regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

Russian forces fired 90 combat drones, two Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MC bombers, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and two S-300 guided missiles in the latest attack on Ukraine, said the Ukrainian Air Force, Xinhua news agency reported.

All cruise and ballistic missiles, along with 37 drones, were shot down, while 47 drones lost contact with the radars, the Air Force said in a post on Telegram.

--IANS

