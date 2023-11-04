Kylie Minogue is 'proud' of how she navigates negative comments

Los Angeles, Nov 4 Singer Kylie Minogue has learned the art of "feeling the fear and doing it anyway" when it comes to dealing with critics.

She told Us Weekly of her favorite memories of her career: "There's a never-ending list of micro-moments of getting past this, getting past that (and) every person that tried to write me off. I'm in a good position... but I know the cost. I'm proud that I've found a way to navigate that - feeling the fear and doing it anyway."

Minogue recently sharedthat it's taken "a lot" for her to keep going with her pop career. The 55-year-old singer is amidst her latest comeback with her dance-pop record 'Tension' and a Las Vegas residency edging closer. The lead single, 'Padam Padam', proved a huge hit after going viral online, opening up the star to a whole new generation of fans.

Minogue has confessed that it has taken a lot of strength to keep coming back.

She told OK! Magazine: "I feel like a lot of good things are coming together at the same time. Every artist that's ever existed was also riddled with insecurity and self-doubt and all of that stuff. But I feel like now it's OK."

She added: "I don't know that everyone knows the extent of what it's taken for me to keep doing this. The respect is there. It's taken it's good old time. I feel a lot more peaceful than I did a while ago."

Meanwhile, Minogue has said that she would have "regretted" leaving her Las Vegas residency much later.

The pop superstar, who since beginning her career in the 1980s, has released 15 studio albums and sold 80 million records worldwide, will follow in the footsteps of fellow music legends like Sir Elton John, Adele and Britney Spears when she takes to the stage in Sin City this November, and feels that the three-month residency has come at the "perfect time" in her career.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor