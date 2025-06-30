Bishkek, June 30 Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the resort town of Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation, according to the president's press service.

Japarov on Sunday emphasised that Kyrgyzstan places a high priority on strengthening its partnership with Russia, underscoring the relationship as one of alliance and strategic cooperation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Russia remains Kyrgyzstan's most important trade and economic partner, Japarov said, adding that Russia's direct investment in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow, making it the largest investor in the Central Asian economy.

Lavrov, for his part, affirmed Russia's willingness to expand cooperation in key areas.

This comes a day after Lavrov met with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev.

Following the meeting, Lavrov said that to resolve the conflict with Ukraine, it is important to halt the process of legislative extermination of all Russians on its territory.

He also mentioned that Moscow is convinced that it is necessary to eliminate the root causes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict to reliably resolve all issues.

"First of all, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasised, this is the elimination of threats to Russia's security that have arisen as a result of NATO's expansion to the East, attempts to draw Kyiv into the North Atlantic Alliance with plans to create military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine, infrastructure aimed against the Russian Federation," he said.

Meanwhile, Kulubayev, after his meeting with his Russian counterpart, said that a "special partnership" between Russia and Kyrgyzstan has been developed.

"Russia is one of the few states with which the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a special level of partnership and allied relations," said the Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor