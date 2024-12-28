'Laid foundation for thriving ties with India': UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on former PM Manmohan Singh's demise

London, Dec 28 David Lammy, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, paid tributes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and highlighted Singh's legacy in "laying the foundations for thriving India-UK partnership".

"Dr Manmohan Singh's bold economic reforms transformed India's economy. His legacy continues to shape modern India, and his vision laid the foundations for today's thriving UK-India partnership. My deepest condolences to his family and the Indian people," Lammy said on Friday in a post on X.

Condolences have been pouring from across the world on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932.

Apart from being an economist, Dr Manmohan Singh served as the Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982 to 1985.

He was the 13th PM of India, with his tenure from 2004-2014.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed deep condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key figure in strengthening US-India relations.

Blinken praised Dr Singh for his leadership and said that he played an important role in advancing economic reforms in India, fostering the US-India strategic partnership, and will always remember his dedication to bringing the US and India closer together, including the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the former PM as an outstanding statesman who made significant contributions to India's economic development and its global interests.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya remembered the former PM for "his endeavours, which built the foundation" for the development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel have also condoled the former PM's demise.

Macron said that India has lost a "great man" and France a "true friend" and offered condolences to Dr Singh's family and the people of India.

In a post shared on X, Macron said, "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

"We are profoundly saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was a visionary leader of India. I extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," Ramchandra Paudel posted on X.

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also expressed his condolences in a post on X, extending sympathies to Singh's family and his admirers worldwide.

"On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh's family, and his countless admirers worldwide. A visionary leader, Dr Singh's influence transcended national boundaries," Dissanayake wrote.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh and called him a "visionary leader". He said Nepal will forever remember Dr Manmohan Singh's support for democracy and lasting friendship.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh, former PM of India. A visionary leader, his wisdom, humility, and dedication shaped India and inspired the region. Nepal will forever remember his support for democracy and lasting friendship," Oli posted on X.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condoled the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Ibrahim described Dr Singh as a cherished friend and a towering figure in Indian economic reform. The Malaysian PM reflected on the life of Singh, recalling his leadership during India's transformative economic era.

"The weight of grief bears down on me at the news of the passing of my honoured and cherished friend: Dr Manmohan Singh. Obituaries, essays, and books plenty there will surely be about this great man, celebrating him as the architect of India's economic reforms. As Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh was the midwife of India's emergence as one of the world's economic giants," he said in a post on X.

German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, expressed his sorrow on X stating: "Saddened by the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh. A truly visionary politician, he opened India to the world and shaped the country's future for decades to come. Together with Chancellor Angela Merkel, he raised the strategic partnership between India and Germany to new heights."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor