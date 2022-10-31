Landslide warnings issued for 3 SL districts

Colombo, Oct 31 Sri Lankan authorities on Monday issued a landslide warning for three districts triggered due to heavy rain.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) urged the residents of Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura to be vigilant as the landslide warning is valid till Tuesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

The NBRO said that these districts received over 75 mm of rain on Sunday making some of the mountains unstable.

Sri Lanka experienced heavy showers from Sunday night, due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance,

Downpours were expected to continue till the end of the week, the country's Department of Meteorology said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor