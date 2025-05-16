Lankan lawyers extend wishes to first Buddhist Chief Justice of India

Colombo, May 16 The Sri Lankan Buddhist Lawyers' Association on Friday congratulated the newly-appointed Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai who was sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 14.

In a letter addressed to the CJI, who is the first Buddhist to head the country's judiciary, the association stated that this milestone stands not only as a personal triumph but as a beacon of inclusion, harmony, and the enduring relevance of Dhamma, or the teachings of Buddha, in public service.

"We are deeply moved and proud to witness this historic moment, the elevation of Your Lordship as the first Buddhist to assume the highest judicial office in the Republic of India. Your unwavering commitment to equity, wisdom, and compassion and working for the welfare of all sentient beings through the dispensation of fair and enlightened justice echoes the teachings of the Buddha," the lawyers stated.

The association wished that in these times of complexity, the leadership of the CJI inspires not only Bharat but the wider region in reaffirming the foundational values of justice, tolerance, and universal fraternity

"May Your Lordship's tenure be blessed with clarity of mind, strength of heart, and the serene courage to uphold the Constitution with equanimity and honour. In the timeless words of the Dhammapada, Dhammo have rakkhati dhammacarim. As a venerable guardian of justice, your life and career reflect the noble path of right action (samma kammanta) and right livelihood (samma ajiva), which lie at the heart of the Eightfold Noble Path,” the letter stated while highlighting the principles of Buddhism.

CJI Gavai will have a tenure of over six months and will demit the highest judicial office of the country on November 23, 2025.

Son of former Bihar Governor R.S. Gavai, Justice Gavai also took pride in the fact that he would be the first Buddhist CJI of the country.

"My father had embraced Buddhism along with Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I will become the first Buddhist Chief Justice of the country. I go to temples, dargahs, Jain temples, gurudwaras everywhere," said Justice Gavai asserting that he believes in all religions.

