Laos, Cambodia strengthen joint efforts against drug trafficking

Vientiane, July 16 Officials from Laos and Cambodia gathered in Vientiane for the first Laos-Cambodia Prosecutors' Office Meeting on Cooperation in Combating Transnational Crime, with a particular focus on drug trafficking.

The meeting took place on Tuesday and brought together senior prosecutors from both countries to deepen cooperation, reports Xinhua, quoting Lao News Agency.

In his speech, President of the Supreme People's Prosecutor's Office of Laos, Xaysana Khotphouthone, said that the meeting marked a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral judicial cooperation, noting that it reflects the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations and aims to reinforce collaboration in criminal prosecution, particularly in the fight against transnational and drug-related crimes.

Xaysana highlighted that the drug crisis has severely impacted all sectors of Lao society, from students and youth to rural communities, and warned that if left unaddressed, it could become a root cause of various crimes and a serious threat to national stability.

In response, the Lao government has declared drug control a national agenda, implementing stricter policies and targeted law enforcement strategies. In 2024, authorities recorded 5,012 drug-related cases, with an additional 1,422 cases reported in the first five months of 2025.

During the meeting, both countries agreed to boost cross-border coordination, improve information sharing, and invest in joint training programs.

On June 26, Laos' Ministry of Public Security held a drug burning ceremony to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, reaffirming the nation's commitment to fighting drug abuse and underscoring the serious threat it poses to economic, cultural, and social development.

The ceremony was attended by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamfong, along with other key stakeholders.

In Laos, drug abuse remains a pressing challenge, prompting officials at all levels to prioritise the issue through coordinated, multi-sectoral efforts and comprehensive prevention measures.

