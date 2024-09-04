Laos, Cambodia to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation

Vientiane, Sep 4 Officials from the State Inspection Authority of Laos and Cambodia's Anti-Corruption Unit gathered in Lao capital Vientiane to discuss anti-corruption cooperation.

The meeting underscored the deepening cooperation between the two organisations and reflected the long-standing friendship between Laos and Cambodia, Lao News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Both sides emphasised the importance of enhancing anti-corruption measures, which are crucial for maintaining stability and transparency in governance, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the fight against corruption.

The discussions were led by Khamphan Phommathat, President of the State Inspection Authority and Chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, and Om Yentieng, Senior Minister and Chairman of Cambodia's Anti-Corruption Unit.

During the meeting, Phommathat provided an overview of Laos' recent anti-corruption efforts, emphasising systematic inspections and the enforcement of laws governing state management and natural resource mining.

The discussions also covered the investigation and disciplinary actions against 209 government officials since the beginning of 2024, with 112 facing administrative penalties.

Yentieng expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasised Cambodia's commitment to continuing the partnership, recognising the significant role it plays in the broader relationship between the two countries.

