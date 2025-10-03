Laos warns of more heavy rain as tropical storm Matmo approaches

Vientiane, Oct 3 The Lao weather bureau has issued a nationwide warning for continued rainfall as tropical storm Matmo approaches, urging the public to stay alert and prepare for potential flooding and landslides.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 km per hour and is expected to cross the Philippines before entering Laos, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall to various parts of the country from October 3 to 7, according to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on Friday.

Officials are urging all communities and local authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures. Prolonged heavy rainfall may trigger landslides, flash floods, and urban flooding in several areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several provinces in Laos are experiencing widespread flooding due to continuous rainfall. With river levels still rising and saturated ground conditions following previous storms, the risk of further flooding remains high. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow official safety instructions.

Earlier on September 26, the weather bureau of Laos had issued a warning as tropical storm Bualoi approached, as it was expected to bring widespread rainfall and increase the risk of flooding and landslides across the country.

The storm was expected to move across multiple regions of the country, bringing light to moderate thunderstorms nationwide, with some areas likely to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds during this period.

The Lao weather bureau had also issued a warning about the increased risk of flash floods and landslides during this period. Residents and local authorities are urged to stay alert and prepare for several days of continuous heavy rainfall that could lead to hazardous conditions.

Authorities in central Laos' Xaysomboun province visited areas affected by severe flooding, which has resulted in property damage and the loss of three lives. Emergency services and local authorities are on-site to assist residents.

Matmo, locally known as Paolo, was the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. The Southeast Asian archipelago nation is lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year and lies on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” making it one of the countries most prone to natural disasters.

