"LAPD can handle things in Los Angeles," Mayor Bass speaks out against Trump's national guard deployment

Los Angeles [US], June 9 : Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has expressed confidence in the city's ability to manage ongoing protests without the need for President Donald Trump's National Guard troops, as per CNN.

"I do not believe that is called for because I am confident that LAPD [Los Angeles Police Department] and other law enforcement agencies like the sheriffs can handle things in Los Angeles," Bass said in response to a decision by President Donald Trump to send 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city.

Since Bass made those comments, about 300 troops have arrived in three locations across the city, CNN reported, citing the Mayor's statement to ABC7.

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted raids across the city, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order during the demonstrations.

The Democratic mayor was also asked to respond to Trump's claim that he was forced to step in because neither she nor Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom was capable of stopping the protests themselves.

"I certainly reject the notion that neither the governor or I can do our jobs we've been in close collaboration and having said that I've also been in close communication and collaboration with representatives in the White House so I reject that notion and feel that we can be in charge and deal with what has happened here," she said.

Bass also said the immigration enforcement actions have been "very, very difficult" for many in the city, but added that "under no circumstances is violence acceptable."

"And when violence happens, it's going to be dealt with. And frankly, I think when there is violence, it really compromises the cause that people are actually fighting for," she told ABC7.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, described the demonstrations as "violent mob assaults" intended to block the removal of "criminal illegal aliens."

"The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organisations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK," Hegseth wrote. He added that if the violence continues, active duty Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton are on high alert and may also be deployed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the deployment was essential to "halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals" and blamed California's Democratic leadership for allowing lawlessness to fester. "Violent mobs attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents," she said.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the federal response, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" and warning that such deployments would erode public trust. "Donald Trump's chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America's economy," Newsom said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor