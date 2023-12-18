Large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss the compassionate care of Kuwait's Emir: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 18 : Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, visited Kuwait as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy to pay condolences to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf of India and stressed that the large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss the presence and compassionate care of Kuwait's Emir.

Hardeep Singh Puri also delivered personal letters of condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Taking to his social media X, Puri stated, "Visited Kuwait as PM Sh @narendramodi Ji's Special Envoy to pay condolences on behalf of the Government & people of India, & deliver personal letters of condolences from the President & Prime Minister of India to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new Amir on the sad demise of the visionary leader His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

"The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss the presence and compassionate care of the late leader," he added.

Hardeep Singh Puri further emphasised that India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait.

Earlier on Sunday, Puri, along with Indian Embassy officials, paid homage to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Minister and the Indian community in Kuwait observed a 2-minute silence.

The Indian government has declared state mourning across the country on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed leader. As a part of state mourning, the Indian Tricolour is being flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

The Indian Tricolour is also being flown at half-mast at all buildings of Indian high commissions, embassies, consulates and India Houses all over the world. All official entertainment activities have been cancelled for today.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera. The cause of his death is not known yet.

