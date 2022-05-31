Last body found at crash site of Nepal plane

Kathmandu, May 31 The bodies of all the 22 people, including four Ind, who died in a plane crash in Nepal have been accounted for after the last one was found on Tuesday, the army said.

"Last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring remaining 12 dead bodies from crash site to Kathmandu," Brigadier General Narayan Silwal, spokesman of the Nepal Army, said in a tweet.

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, flying from Pokhara to Jomsom had lost contact on Sunday morning, minutes after it took off.

The Nepal Army found the crash site in a remote hilly area in Mustang district, where Jomson is located, on Monday morning with 21 bodies recovered and 10 airlifted to Kathmandu.

A preliminary study has revealed that bad weather conditions caused the plane to crash.

But the details will be probed by a five-member investigation team, Deo Chandra Lal Karn, spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told Xinhua.

The Indian nationals identified as Vaibhavi Banderkar, Ashok Kumar Tripathy, Dhanush Tripathy and Ritika Tripathy are believed to be from Pune. Likewise, seven members of a Nepalese family were also killed in the crash.

According to the Nepal Army, the bodies were scattered over a 100-metre radius from the main impact point.

The search for the plane began shortly after it lost contact on Sunday morning. But it could not be traced.

It takes 20 minutes to reach Jomsom from Pokhara. But within 12 minutes of taking off, the aircraft lost contact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor