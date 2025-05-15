Launch of Neuralink's UAE-PRIME in Abu Dhabi marks powerful moment for future of health: Mansoor Al Mansoori

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) has stated that the launch of Neuralink's UAE-PRIME clinical trial in Abu Dhabi - the first international site outside North America - marks a powerful moment for the future of health.

He made the statements following the recent announcement by Neuralink regarding the launch of their first clinical trial in the Middle East, UAE-PRIME, at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in partnership with DoH, adding: "In collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are proud to enable the safe and responsible advancement of brain-computer interface technology, offering renewed hope to individuals living with severe neurological conditions."

He noted that this partnership exemplifies "Abu Dhabi's commitment to innovation in health and life sciences - driving the acceleration of breakthrough technologies that are purposefully tested, ethically governed, and made accessible to patients around the world." (ANI/WAM)

